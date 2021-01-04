The Boys showrunner “worried” about writing season 3

Production for the third season of Amazon Prime’s hit anti-superhero series The Boys is well underway, with showrunner Eric Kripke currently helming the writing process before filming begins.

However, Kripke admitted he is “worried” about the raucous black comedy’s upcoming third entry, but not for the reasons you might think.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, the showrunner revealed said “it has become really fun and breezy to write again,” adding: “That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable.”

He went on to explain: “I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored.

“So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging.”

Kripke confessed he is a perfectionist when it comes to the show, stating: “I like my seasons when they’re over. When I’m making them, I’m like, ‘Man, how do we make this better?’

“So, nothing makes me happier to say than, ‘Oh, I’ve got a whole bunch of notes. Go make it better, dude.’ I’m not the guy who’s like, ‘It’s over, and I’m happy.’ I’m just like, ‘Yeah, man. I wish I had another month with everything.'”

We likely won’t get to see the boys take on more supes until the end of the year at the very earliest, so hopefully that gives Kripke enough time to get into “intense, deep introspection” mode.

Season two’s explosive ending saw Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell part ways with Karl Urban’s foul-mouth Billy Butcher, a move that will no doubt affect the future of the boys’ anti-supe operation now that it has lost its canary.

Though we don’t know much about the plot of season three, we do know Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles will be joining the cast as Soldier Boy, a character that parodies Marvel’s Captain America.

