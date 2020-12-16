Netflix teases new (and old) Witchers in sneak peek season 2 images

Despite hitting a series of monster-sized hurdles, including crew members testing positive for coronavirus, production for The Witcher season two is well underway.

Advertisement

And now Netflix has tossed us some sneak peek images of what’s to come.

Despite not featuring any of the cast, the moody set pictures may reveal more than it appears at first glance.

We've got a little #Witchmas present for you. Here's some sneak peeks from the set of Witcher Season 2. pic.twitter.com/CtGS354FU6 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 16, 2020

Judging by the Witcher medallions and swords shown in the images, it looks like these could be of Kaer Morhen, the keep where the Witchers of the School of Wolf were trained and where we know Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is taking Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) in season two.

Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia has joined The Witcher cast as Vesemir, who fans of the Witcher books and video games will recognise as one of the oldest Witchers left in the Continent and Geralt’s father figure.

The legendary character is one of the last known Witchers to live in Kaer Morhen. The keep was attacked by mysterious entities when Geralt was young, with many of his fellow Witchers killed during the assault. Could the medallions shown in one of the pictures belong to the fallen Witchers?

As Geralt himself would say, hmm…

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Provided there are no more delays. The Witcher season two is expected to air sometime in 2021.

Advertisement

The Witcher season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. You can order the books on Amazon. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.