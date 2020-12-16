Lucifer adds Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand to season 6 cast
The not-so-angelical Lucifer family is growing!
As we wait for Lucifer season five part two to be released on Netflix, news about the demonic drama’s sixth and final series keeps trickling in.
First, the titles for Lucifer season six’s first three episodes were revealed on Twitter, and now we have found out the Lucifer family is growing. Alias and Star Trek: Picard actor Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand (who you may recognise as Deadpool’s angsty Negasonic Teenage Warhead) have both joined the cast for the series’ last outing.
Dungey is reportedly playing no-nonsense cop Sonya, who, according to the character’s description, will form an “unlikely bond” with DB Woodside’s Amenadiel.
Hildebrand, on the other hand, is Rory a “rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel” who looks up to Tom Ellis’s original rebel Lucifer, until she meets him in person, that is.
With season five yet to air in full, it will be a while yet until the pair make their Lucifer debut, as there has been no official release date for season six – though we don’t expect to land until 2022.
