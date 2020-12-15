Lucifer season 6 episode titles revealed as writers tease plot clues

We’re still waiting on Lucifer season five part two to drop on Netflix, but the show’s writers are already teasing details about Lucifer’s sixth and final season on Twitter, including revealing some of the episode titles.

Advertisement

On 10th December, the Lucifer Writers Room asked fans to play a game of “Guess the Writer”, since many already knew the title of the season six premiere – Nothing Ever Changes Around Here. They eventually revealed it was written by Mike Costa, who has been writing for the show since the first season.

On 15th December, they decided to have some more fun, this time asking fans to guess the writer for the sixth series’ second episode.

“Ready for another round of GUESS THE WRITER? Episode 602 was written by a wonderful someone who has been part of the #Lucifer team since Season 1, but started WRITING scripts for the show a bit later… Who do you think it might be?” they wrote on Twitter.

Many suggested showrunner Ildy Modrovich or veteran Lucifer writer Chris Rafferty, but they missed the mark…

Ildy & Chris are very flattered, but maybe we didn't make our clue clear: the writer of 602 did NOT write in Season 1. Both Ildy, Joe, Chris & Mike have written since the beginning. It's someone else… https://t.co/NO4eepPuvb — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 11, 2020

Eventually, not only was the writer revealed but we also got to find out the episode’s title: Buckets of Baggage, by Jen Graham Imada.

And there you have it! All those who guessed @JenG1221 were correct! ???? But how does a bucket hold baggage? And WHOSE baggage!? ????????????‍♂️ This title needs more spoilers, @JenG1221 ???????? MANY more spoilers! pic.twitter.com/cy4wXg45qr — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 11, 2020

Imada did respond to the writers’ request for more spoilers, offering three emojis to describe season six’s second episode, but the ninja, lipstick and frog emojis only seemed to confuse things further.

Okay. Okay. In all the holidays spirit of giving, let’s play the emoji game! Three emoji to describe episode 602: ???????? ???? ???? #lucifer #LuciferSeason6 #bucketsofbaggage — Jen Graham Imada (@JenG1221) December 12, 2020

And, of course, the writers weren’t done. They went ahead and revealed the third episode’s title too, though they did give fans a chance to guess on Twitter: “IIIIIIIIIIIIIt’s time! Are you super sleuths ready to start guessing what the title is for 603? Here’s your clue: “Y**** *a*** *o *e. Good luck!”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

If there’s one thing Lucifer fans are it’s persistent – they did #SaveLucifer – and some went ahead and guessed the bizarre title: Yabba Dabba Do Me.

???? We tried to make this one difficult, but some of you must be an honorary "Detective" for guessing this title ???????? Now spill the beans @Henderson_Joe, WHO'S Yabba Dabba? ???? And WHO are they doing? ???? pic.twitter.com/YC6IDV3LtD — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 14, 2020

Writer and co-showrunner Joe Henderson said: “This is the darkest and yet also lightest episode of #Lucifer I’ve ever written. It is just plain WEIRD in all my favorite ways.”

Advertisement

And that’s that… for now. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the Lucifer Writers Room Twitter account for more season 6 episode titles.

Lucifer season 4 and the first half of Lucifer season 5 are available to stream on Netflix. You can catch up on seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. You can also check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.