Lucifer season 6 episode titles revealed as writers tease plot clues

The Lucifer Writers Room has been having some festive fun over on Twitter.

Lucifer

We’re still waiting on Lucifer season five part two to drop on Netflix, but the show’s writers are already teasing details about Lucifer’s sixth and final season on Twitter, including revealing some of the episode titles.

On 10th December, the Lucifer Writers Room asked fans to play a game of “Guess the Writer”, since many already knew the title of the season six premiere – Nothing Ever Changes Around Here. They eventually revealed it was written by Mike Costa, who has been writing for the show since the first season.

On 15th December, they decided to have some more fun, this time asking fans to guess the writer for the sixth series’ second episode.

Ready for another round of GUESS THE WRITER? Episode 602 was written by a wonderful someone who has been part of the #Lucifer team since Season 1, but started WRITING scripts for the show a bit later… Who do you think it might be?” they wrote on Twitter. 

Many suggested showrunner Ildy Modrovich or veteran Lucifer writer Chris Rafferty, but they missed the mark…

Eventually, not only was the writer revealed but we also got to find out the episode’s title: Buckets of Baggage, by Jen Graham Imada.

Imada did respond to the writers’ request for more spoilers, offering three emojis to describe season six’s second episode, but the ninja, lipstick and frog emojis only seemed to confuse things further.

And, of course, the writers weren’t done. They went ahead and revealed the third episode’s title too, though they did give fans a chance to guess on Twitter: “IIIIIIIIIIIIIt’s time! Are you super sleuths ready to start guessing what the title is for 603? Here’s your clue: “Y**** *a*** *o *e. Good luck!”

If there’s one thing Lucifer fans are it’s persistent – they did #SaveLucifer – and some went ahead and guessed the bizarre title: Yabba Dabba Do Me.

Writer and co-showrunner Joe Henderson said: “This is the darkest and yet also lightest episode of #Lucifer I’ve ever written. It is just plain WEIRD in all my favorite ways.”

And that’s that… for now. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the Lucifer Writers Room Twitter account for more season 6 episode titles.

Lucifer season 4 and the first half of Lucifer season 5 are available to stream on Netflix. You can catch up on seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video.

All about Lucifer

Lucifer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
