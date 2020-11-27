Lucifer reveals sneak peek at season 5 part 2

Netflix has given fans a very brief look at the second half of Lucifer season five with a clip featuring the Devil’s detective partner and lover Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

In a tweet posted on Thanksgiving, the fantasy drama’s account shared a fancam compilation of some of Detective Decker’s best moments, with the caption: “Thankful for Chloe Decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan.”

While the 50 second clip mainly consisted of footage from the show’s previous seasons, the video ended with a short first-look at season five part two, which picks up immediately after Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel’s (DB Woodside) face-off with Lucifer’s twin brother Michael (Ellis) and Maze (Lesley-Anne Brandt) is stopped by The Almighty (Dennis Haysbert).

In the clip, we see glass from the broken window Lucifer was sent through fall to the floor in real time before a puzzled Chloe is heard asking: “Have you seen Lucifer?”

The first half of Lucifer’s fifth season was released back in August, with Ellis confirming that there was still “60 per cent” of part two’s finale to shoot after the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

The cast and crew resumed filming on the series in September and have since finished the finale, with co-showrunner Joe Henderson confirming in October that filming on Lucifer season six had begun.

While Netflix hasn’t given much away about what fans should expect from season five part two, we do know there’ll be a musical episode in the series after the show shared a first-look in which Lucifer, Ella, Detective Decker and Dan perform Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust.