His Dark Materials team finishes work on final episode of season 2

The second season of His Dark Materials may have premiered on BBC One roughly a fortnight ago, but work on finalising the show’s final episodes has only just finished.

Based on Phillip Pullman’s beloved series of fantasy novels, the second season follows inquisitive young girl Lyra Belacqua as she finds herself in the ‘city in the sky’ known as Cittàgazze.

The series is one of the most ambitious currently airing on BBC One, with an epic storyline that requires big sets, visual effects and a rousing score.

This would have been a substantial undertaking for a production team at the best of times, but working on the show in 2020 has been particularly difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdowns.

Fortunately, producer Dan McCulloch confirmed on Twitter today that work has been completed on time, praising the dedication of his team.

“The last episode of the new season of His Dark Materials was finished today,” he said. “Extraordinary effort by the post-production team in working thru lockdown. And thanks to the many VFX artists, instrumentalists, sound and picture professionals who got us here.”

Fans eagerly tuning in every week will no doubt be pleased to hear that the final flourishes have been added to season two, but the show has made one major sacrifice due to COVID-19.

Head writer Jack Thorne had penned an all-new story in collaboration with Pullman, which was to focus on James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel, but it had to be scrapped altogether due to the pandemic.

While it should not have a detrimental affect on the structure of season two, Thorne said that the loss was “really upsetting” and some viewers may spot clues about what would have happened in the missing chapter.

His Dark Materials continues on BBC One this Sunday at 8:10pm.