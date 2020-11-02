His Dark Materials online events announced by BFI and Radio Times Television Festival

This weekend sees the return of His Dark Materials for its second season on BBC One, and to mark the occasion Radio Times has teamed up with the BFI to host a series of digital events.

Each event will see members of the cast and creative team discuss various aspects of the new season – with those participating including Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Ariyon Bakare, Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.

Meanwhile, a special screening of the first episode, complete with a pre-recorded panel discussion will take place at the BFI tonight at 6pm, with tickets available for £15.

After the first series was met with significant critical acclaim, the second outing is adapted from The Subtle Knife, the middle entry in Phillip Pullman’s beloved trilogy about Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry.

The season starts as Lyra and Will meet for the first time in the mysterious world of Cittàgazze, and follows their journey as they fight against the forces of Mrs. Coulter and the magisterium.