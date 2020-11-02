His Dark Materials online events announced by BFI and Radio Times Television Festival
Three virtual panel discussions will be held with the cast and creative team of the hit Phillip Pullman adaptation this week.
This weekend sees the return of His Dark Materials for its second season on BBC One, and to mark the occasion Radio Times has teamed up with the BFI to host a series of digital events.
Each event will see members of the cast and creative team discuss various aspects of the new season – with those participating including Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Ariyon Bakare, Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.
Meanwhile, a special screening of the first episode, complete with a pre-recorded panel discussion will take place at the BFI tonight at 6pm, with tickets available for £15.
After the first series was met with significant critical acclaim, the second outing is adapted from The Subtle Knife, the middle entry in Phillip Pullman’s beloved trilogy about Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry.
The season starts as Lyra and Will meet for the first time in the mysterious world of Cittàgazze, and follows their journey as they fight against the forces of Mrs. Coulter and the magisterium.
The three exclusive virtual events – titled When Worlds Collide, Creating Cittàgazze and Jopari and the Witches – will will be available exclusively on the BFI YouTube channel. Read on for everything you need to know.
When Worlds Collide
Date: Tuesday 3rd November
Time: 7pm
Where to watch: BFI YouTube
The first panel sees show creators, producer Jane Tranter and writer Jack Thorne take us on a journey into new worlds with the principal cast including Dafne Keen (Lyra), Amir Wilson (Will), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal) and Simone Kirby (Mary Malone).
Creating Cittàgazze
Date: Wednesday 4th November
Time: 7pm
Where to watch: BFI YouTube
The second panel offers an exclusive look behind the scenes of season two with executive producer and production designer Joel Collins, casting director Kahleen Crawford, VFX Art Director and Previs Supervisor Dan May, Framestore’s Senior VFX Supervisor Russell Dodgson and composer Lorne Balfe.
Jopari and the Witches
Date: Thursday 5th November
Time: 7pm
Where to watch: BFI YouTube
The final panel sees new cast members Andrew Scott (John Parry) and Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi) discuss the series alongside Ruta Gedmintas (Serafina Pekkala), season two writer Francesca Gardiner and costume designer Caroline McCall.