Tim Burton plans to reboot The Addams Family as a live-action TV series

Iconic director Tim Burton is behind a team which aims to reboot the classic TV sitcom turned blockbuster franchise The Addams Family.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that The Addams Family reboot would be the first major live-action TV series from the Dumbo, Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory director Burton.

Burton will reportedly executive-produce and direct all episodes, which will be written by the creators of Smallville Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Owner of The Addams Family concept MGM TV are thought to have financed the development of the rebooted series.

Sources suggests that the series would be set in 2020 and be told from the perspective of the family’s ghastly teenage daughter Wednesday Addams, played in the 1990s movies by Christina Ricci.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Addams Family was originally a series of single cartoons created by Charles Addams in 1938, which were published in The New Yorker magazine until his death in 1988. The cartoons were first adapted for the iconic 1964 TV sitcom starring John Astin as Gomez and Carolyn Jones as Morticia.

In 1991 Men In Black director Barry Sonnenfeld adapted the sitcom in the hugely successful big-screen movie starring Angelica Huston, Raul Julia and Ricci, which was followed by a sequel, Addams Family Values in 1993.

Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac were among the voice cast for 2019’s animated movie adaptation, which has a sequel coming in 2021.

A master of the macabre and bizarre, Burton would be the perfect candidate for a contemporary retelling of the family with the dark secrets and ghoulish lifestyle.

While The Addams Family would mark his live-action TV debut, Burton is not a stranger to the world of television. He created and executive produced the animated series Beetlejuice, which ran for four seasons from 1989-91 on ABC and Fox networks in the US.

The Addams Family reboot has a number of networks bidding for it, with Netflix top of the list, reports Deadline.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.