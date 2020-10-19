When will Supernatural’s last episodes air?

Fans of long-running fantasy drama Supernatural are saying an emotional farewell to the Winchesters, as the final episodes of the series premiere at last.

Production was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which halted filming and led to an extended hiatus roughly midway through the season.

But while the wait for Supernatural’s return has been tough for fans in the US, it’s arguably been harder for viewers in the UK, who are yet to see a single episode of season 15.

Fortunately, that’s about to change, as we finally know when and where the farewell chapters will arrive; appropriately, it’s just in time for your Halloween celebrations.

The upcoming season will set the Winchesters on course to an epic confrontation with God, which will be the toughest challenge they have ever faced, as showrunner Andrew Dabb told TV Line.

“Ultimately, it’s gonna come down to Sam and Dean, two guys from Kansas, facing off against the Supreme Being. So they’re still the underdogs in that fight,” he said.

In the long wait for the show’s return, fans have been able to stay up-to-date on the latest developments via social media, where Ackles and Padalecki recently shared heartfelt messages as filming wrapped up.

In addition, the post-production team over at Shaving People, Punting Things have been busy editing teasers for the final episodes, blending dramatic moments with behind-the-scenes antics (more on that below).

Here’s everything we know so far about Supernatural’s season finale:

When will Supernatural season 15 be back on TV?

Supernatural season 15 will premiere in the UK on 4Music – not its former home of E4 – on Friday 23rd October at 9pm, airing a double-bill to get the season off to a brisk start.

After all, fans on these shores are way behind our friends in the States, who are now only a few weeks away from getting the series finale.

British viewers have a significant amount more time with Sam and Dean, given that season 15 consists of 20 episodes, that will likely go down to a one-per-week release schedule following the premiere.

Production on the final seven episodes was slowed by the temporary shutdown of the set, visual effects and sound departments in March, prompting Supernatural to go on hiatus earlier this year.

Fortunately, filming was able to resume in Vancouver on 18th August (via Deadline), and the stars have assured fans that the last episodes incurred only slight tweaks due to the pandemic.

Padalecki and Ackles were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the city, as teased in a recent post to the popular SPN Tape Ball account on Instagram.

Shooting on the last episode of Supernatural is now wrapped, ready for the show to make its triumphant return, but saying goodbye hasn’t been easy.

“Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt,” said Padalecki in an Instagram post.

Ackles added: “To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported… you will never understand my great appreciation for you.”

Just before the final chapter begins, The CW will air a special retrospective titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, celebrating the show’s long history.

Will there be a Supernatural revival?

Quite possibly. It’s no secret that Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are good friends in real life and have had a blast working together for the past 15 years – and it appears they’re open to reuniting in the future.

Ackles spoke about the possibility of a Supernatural revival in a conversation with actor Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, Inside of You, with a resoundingly positive attitude.

He said: “I’ve always thought that there was a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, ‘Hey, let’s do a little short-order action for a streaming network and bring it back for six episodes.’

“I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is, ‘Let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.’”

As a Warner Bros property, the studio’s streaming service HBO Max could be a prime option if Supernatural were to come back for a revival series.

Is there a trailer for Supernatural final episodes?

Fans should check out this reel from post-production team Shaving People, Punting Things, which offers a look at the drama to come (as well as some jokes between takes).

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb announced that Supernatural would go on hiatus, due to production being halted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

So while the wait may be longer than we expected, fans can at least rest assured that they will still get the big finale that they’ve been looking forward to.

