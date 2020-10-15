Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon filming location confirmed

HBO has confirmed that its Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon will be filmed at Watford’s Leavesden Studios – the same site as the Harry Potter films.

According to UK Production News, production on the new series is currently scheduled to begin at the Studios in January 2021 (although that could be pre-production rather than actual shooting) with a release date expected to follow some time in 2022.

The choice of studio marks a departure from the main series, with Northern Ireland having been used as a base for production on all eight series of Game of Thrones – although filming also took place in Croatia, Spain, Morocco, Malta and Iceland.

As well as being used for the Harry Potter films, Leavesden Studios has been the base for many other high profile Warner Bros projects, with the upcoming The Batman currently filming there.

House of the Dragon will be the first of many planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, and is set a few centuries prior to the events of the mega HBO fantasy series.

The series, based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood will tell the story of the House Targaryen over 10 episodes and was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal.

Last week the first major casting new was announced for the series, with Paddy Considine set to play King Viserys I, who is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

HBO had previously scrapped a further Game of Thrones prequel series following a pilot starring Naomi Watts, and is believed to be working on a range of other projects.

