See His Dark Materials’ season 2 trailer: “The greatest war there ever was is coming”

HBO has released the official trailer for His Dark Materials season two, which teases an almighty conflict between Lord Boreal and the Magisterium and those who seek to protect Lyra Belacqua and her new friend, Will Parry.

Her evil mother, Marisa Coulter, intones: “The world’s changing. We’ve all sensed it. The prophecy is clear.”

The trailer depicts the witches and others pledging to protect Lyra, who is crucial to the prophecy, but equally there are many who want her dead.

“The child,” meaning Lyra, “will bring the end of the great war,” they predict.

Season two, A Subtle Knife, also properly introduces the character of John Parry, Will’s father, played by Fleabag and Sherlock star Andrew Scott.

Season two begins with Lyra (Dafne Keen) walking through a rip in her reality caused by her father, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), and into another world, a mysterious place called Cittagazze (Italian for "city of magpies"), a city overrun by spectres that attack adults. Lyra meets Will (Amir Wilson) and their fates are destined to be entwined, especially when he takes possession of the powerful "subtle" knife, which can slice between two worlds, explains John Parry. Is it enough to prevent the Magisterium from waging war and capturing Asriel?

His Dark Materials season two features new characters of the witch queen Ruta Skadi, played by Jade Anouk, and Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi, the man who currently possesses the subtle knife.

His Dark Materials season two is likely to premiere on BBC One on Sunday 15th November, although this date hasn’t been confirmed by the BBC.

