The Witcher recasts Eskel role for season two on Netflix

Netflix fantasy drama, The Witcher, has recast the upcoming role of Eskel with actor Basil Eidenbenz.

The Swiss actor – who many may recognise from ITV’s Victoria – will join the cast of the series after casting changes had to be made due to the pandemic.

As well as the British historical drama, Eidenbenz has also appeared in The Athena, and had a role in The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman and Emma Stone.

His new character Eskel is the longtime friend and colleague of main character Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) portrayed in The Witcher novels and popular video game.

The addition of Eskel in season two of the Netflix hit was announced alongside several other key castings.

Other new cast members include: Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Young Wallander actor Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion of Peaky Blinders fame as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross – who many may recognise from The Danish Girl – as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia will also play Vesemir, Geralt and Eskel’s mentor.

Netflix

Actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen was previously announced to play the role, however due to rescheduling changes caused by coronavirus, he had to drop out.

Confirming his departure from the series, Ramussen wrote on Instagram: “It’s heartbreaking, of course, but I mostly feel happy and grateful for the days I got to spend on set earlier this year. Everyone was extremely engaged and passionate about the project and it was a truly inspiring experience.”

The Witcher resumed filming on August 17th, after production was put on hold in mid March due to the virus.

New episodes are expected to arrive in mid-late 2021.

The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix