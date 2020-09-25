Lucifer newcomer Scott Porter ‘to play detective from Dan’s past’

More news is trickling in about Lucifer season five, part two on Netflix, with a major new character added to the cast for the upcoming episodes.

Friday Night Lights star Scott Porter is set to play Carol Corbett, a detective from Dan’s past who joins the LAPD and quickly gets close to forensics expert Ella Lopez, TV Line reports.

The character is reportedly “buttoned-up”, making him a far cry from the bad boys Ella usually finds her drawn to, but perhaps that’s exactly what she needs after the shocking twist in part one of season five.

The frightening revelation saw Ella’s charming boyfriend revealed to be a serial killer who attacks her when she stumbles upon his secret den of deadly plants.

It could be that trauma which sends her into the arms of a detective in the LAPD, but as Tom Welling’s Marcus Pierce proved in season three, not everyone on the force can be trusted.

Fans will also be wondering how Dan will react to seeing an old acquaintance form a bond with Ella, given that the two of them shared a fleeting romantic moment not so long ago.

The character is said to recur in the second half of season five as well as the upcoming sixth season, meaning he could be a big part of how the story wraps up.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Warner Bros and Netflix for comment.

Since breaking out on Friday Night Lights, Porter has gone on to bag roles in Battlestar Galactica spin-off Caprica, legal drama The Good Wife and Hart of Dixie, where he played the lead for four seasons.

Most recently, he has appeared in Why Women Kill, which is currently airing on UKTV channel Alibi, and provided the voice of The Flash in Harley Quinn‘s self-titled animated series.

Lucifans are eagerly awaiting the next batch of episodes in the supernatural crime procedural, with star Tom Ellis recently teasing a possible Lucifer season five, part two launch date in late 2020 or early 2021.

