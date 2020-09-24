Lucifer resumes filming for season 5 part 2

Lucifer has resumed production after filming was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Work on the Netflix series was halted in March following local lockdown guidelines, with filming for Lucifer season five incomplete. Production has now restarted on the Warner Bros. lot under new safety measures, allowing the crew to finish the last episode of season five as well as segue into production of the sixth and final season.

Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, revealed the cast were back on set filming in videos posted on her Instagram story.

Series star Tom Ellis previously revealed that only 60 percent of the Lucifer season five finale was left to shoot, suggesting Lucifans won’t have to wait too long to see the devil back in action.

“We were agonisingly close to wrapping but lockdown beat us,” Ellis recently told DA MAN magazine. “We still have 60 per cent of our season five finale to shoot.”

However, Ellis also pointed out that the new safety restrictions mean filming will be slightly slower than usual.

“With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day,” he explained.

Netflix released season five part one of Lucifer in August 2020, introducing Lucifer’s brother and rival Michael and ending on a cliffhanger that left us with several Lucifer questions heading into part two.

A season five part two clip from the upcoming and much-hyped musical episode has already been released, showing the main cast breaking out into a performance of Another One Bites the Dust while examining a body on a football field.

Details have also started to trickle out about the sixth season, including rumours this final Lucifer season could only be eight episodes long. However, Amenadiel actor DB Woodhouse has since denied these reports, suggesting Lucifer’s final run might be a little longer after all.

