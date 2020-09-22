Since debuting in Marvel’s comic book universe less than a decade ago, Kamala Khan has risen through the ranks to become one of the publisher’s most popular heroes.

For that reason, it’s not surprising that Kevin Feige is keen to bring the character into live-action for the first time, currently putting together a high-profile streaming project for her to star in.

Production on Ms Marvel is starting to pick up steam, with the recent announcement that directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have boarded the project.

They became two of the most in-demand up and comers in Hollywood after helming Bad Boys For Life, which successfully revived the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise for a new generation of viewers.

But they aren’t the only high profile directors working on Ms Marvel, with a two-time Oscar winner also set to bring their vision to the hotly anticipated series.

Here’s everything we know so far about Ms Marvel on Disney+.

When is Ms Marvel released on Disney+?

At D23 Expo, when the series was announced, Feige said that it would arrive after the Hawkeye spin-off show, which puts it at late 2021 or early 2022. So we’ve got a bit of a wait ahead of us, unfortunately.

At the New York Toy Fair in February 2020 Hasbro unveiled a Marvel slate that had both Hawkeye and Ms Marvel pegged for 2021 – suggesting we’ll see Kamala Khan on screen a bit sooner rather than later.

Who is in the cast and crew of Ms Marvel?

No casting has been announced just yet, but the behind-the-camera talent is shaping up very nicely indeed.

Bisha K Ali, who helmed Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series for US streaming site Hulu, is reportedly on board to lead the writer’s room.

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel is assembling an impressive roster of directors to helm its episodes, including Bad Boys for Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will also be a director on the series, having previously won two Academy Awards in the documentary short category, while The Punisher’s Meera Menon has joined the lineup too.

What will happen in Ms Marvel?

The new series will introduce Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, as a force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teenage hero first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2013 and has the power to manipulate her body on a molecular level, shrinking and growing at will.

Very little is known about the Disney+ show, but a recent casting call has hinted towards classic comic characters Red Dagger and the Inhuman Kamran featuring in the series.

Red Dagger is a Pakistan native who protects the streets of Karachi with his proficiency in knives, before moving in with family friend Kamala Khan.

Kamran is Kamala’s childhood friend, who gains his energy discharge powers at the same time as Kamala but chooses to use them for evil.

It is also speculated that Ms Marvel will crossover with Captain Marvel 2 somehow; Captain Marvel features prominently in Kamala’s origin story and the two shooting schedules nicely line up.

Is Ms Marvel a mutant?

Not in the comics. Instead, Ms Marvel is an Inhuman, who receives her powers after the transformative Terrigen Mists descended on Jersey City, following the explosive events of Jonathan Hickman’s Infinity crossover.

The mists activated her dormant Inhuman genes, activating her incredible powers and setting her on the path to being one of Marvel’s most iconic characters.

However, it is possible this origin could be changed for her live-action appearance, given that Marvel’s Inhumans television series on ABC proved to be a critical and commercial bomb.

To avoid any continuity headaches, it may be simpler for Kevin Feige to tweak Ms Marvel’s origin for his cinematic universe, so it’s not impossible that she could debut as one of its first mutants.

Is Ms Marvel the same as Captain Marvel?

Not exactly. Carol Danvers once held the moniker of Ms Marvel in the comics, while a Kree alien named Mar-Vell went by the name Captain Marvel.

However, Danvers transitioned from Ms Marvel to Captain Marvel in 2012, leaving her original name vacant for young Kamala Khan to inherit it.

Khan is depicted as being a huge admirer of Captain Marvel, hence why she’s so keen to take on the prestigious title.

Ms Marvel is coming soon to Disney+. Check out the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus – or see what else is on with our TV Guide.