How to watch anime adaptation Dragon’s Dogma

Netflix has dropped another animated adaptation of a popular video game franchise, this time turning its gaze to Capcom’s fantasy hit Dragon’s Dogma.

A relatively recent creation, the first game in the series was released back in 2012 and followed shortly after by its sequel, subtitled Dark Arisen.

Following the success of Castlevania, Netflix has commissioned a seven-part animated series based on the world of Dragon’s Dogma, wherein a warrior sets out to find the dragon that destroyed his home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma on Netflix.

How to watch Dragon’s Dogma: Is it on Netflix?

Dragon’s Dogma arrived on Netflix on Thursday 17th September, and is exclusive to the streaming service as one of its original series.

Dragon’s Dogma review: Is the anime good?

Reviews for Dragon’s Dogma have been trickling in over the past week and seem generally positive, but the show has been the subject of some minor criticism.

IGN gave the series a solid 7/10 score, praising the action and visuals but lamenting the unfocused scripts, which fail to make the most of an already brief runtime.

AV Club echoed that sentiment, calling the series “fun, if forgettable” and awarded it a C+, agreeing that the writing could be sharper.

What is Dragon’s Dogma about?

Based on the video game of the same name, Dragon’s Dogma tells the story of a man seeking revenge on the dragon who destroyed his home.

His epic quest will see him battle a legion of monsters resembling the seven deadly sins, with each episode featuring a different dangerous encounter.

Is there a Dragon’s Dogma trailer?

Yes, check out the official trailer for Dragon’s Dogma below.

For a closer look, Netflix also revealed the following clip earlier this month, providing a character showcase of the main players in the show’s lore:

Dragon's Dogma is available to stream on Netflix.