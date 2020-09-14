Lucifer star DB Woodside casts doubt on season 6 episode count

Star D.B. Woodside appears to have denied reports the final season of hit show Lucifer will only consist of eight episodes.

It was reported last week the sixth series would be shorter than usual, with TV Line originally reporting an eight episode count before amending that to 10 – and Netflix refusing to comment on the reports.

However, Woodside has cast doubt on those rumours, claiming that, as far as he’s aware, the reports are not accurate.

Quote retweeting the article on Twitter, Woodside remarked, “Ummmm… I don’t think that’s correct”, although he did not add any comments to indicate the actual episode count.

In an earlier interview, star Tom Ellis had claimed the final series would have 10 episodes, telling The Wrap, “there’s now 10 episodes of another story that then ties in and comes back to where we were going to finish it. That’s what I can tell you.”

Although that total is still shorter than many Lucifer fans would ideally want, the fact there’s a sixth season at all is a boost given that it had previously been announced the ongoing Lucifer season five would be the last.

The first half of the fifth season arrived on Netflix last month, with the remaining eight episodes set to appear on the streaming platform at an as yet unconfirmed date in the near future.

Speaking to the Pilot TV podcast, in August, Ellis revealed, “The second eight episodes, I’m not sure when they’re going to drop because we’ve still got the finale.”

“We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six.

“So hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

The sixth season would then follow, most likely towards the end of 2021 – although exact details about the release date are not forthcoming at this stage.