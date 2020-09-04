The Umbrella Academy cast reveal season 2 alternate ending

The Umbrella Academy‘s second season ended with a huge twist but, according to the stars of the Netflix superhero series, the show almost handled the revelation in rather a different fashion.

Advertisement

The final episode of the recent run saw the heroes return to 2019 to discover that Ben (Justin H. Min) is not only alive in this reality, but is leading The Sparrow Academy, which appears to be a rival superhero squad.

And, according to The Umbrella Academy cast member Min, the rendezvous between his character and the rest of the group almost played out differently.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to TV Guide, he said, “In the first version of this scene, Klaus (Robert Sheehan) was supposed to be the one who sees me first, and he says, ‘Ben?’

“It was nice to have that moment with Ben and Klaus, but they decided to change it because they didn’t want the audience to be confused thinking that Klaus was the only one who could see Ben again.

“They changed it, and so everyone just says ‘Sh**’ now, which I think is really funny and very like our family to do that.”

Of course although this version of Ben is still alive, he is crucially different from the Ben who had earlier perished while saving Vanya – a change that is represented by a new hairstyle.

And Min explained it was a tough task to ensure the hair was perfect for this version of the character.

“We actually went through about 20 iterations of the hair situation, they wanted it to be as different from Ben’s hair as possible.

“[The original] Ben’s hair is perfectly coiffed. He’s a ghost, so his hair rarely moves, or is not supposed to move at all.

Advertisement

“They wanted something to be messier, longer. You can’t really see quite clearly [in the scene], but there’s a couple of blue streaks there. I like to call it my ode to My Chemical Romance.”

The Umbrella Academy, which debuted on Netflix in 2019, stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher as the Hargreeves and is based on Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name.