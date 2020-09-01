Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Fantasy
  5. Netflix announces The Three-Body Problem series from Game of Thrones showrunners
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Netflix announces The Three-Body Problem series from Game of Thrones showrunners

Game of Thrones' co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are adapting Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem into a sci-fi Netflix series.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Game of Thrones’ writers David Benioff and DB Weiss are adapting sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem into a series for Netflix.

Advertisement

Set to be the pair’s first Netflix project, Benioff and Weiss will be adapting the series from Liu Cixin’s award-winning novel of the same name, alongside True Blood writer Alexander Woo.

The Three-Body Problem, which is the first novel in Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, takes place in an alternate universe and tells the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilisation.

All three novels will be adapted for the Netflix series, with Knives Out director Rian Johnson executive producing alongside Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment, Rosamund Pike’s company Primitive Steak and Cixin himself.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement.

“We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Fellow writer Woo also added: “It’s a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction. The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory.”

“I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this accomplished creative team.”

The Three-Body Problem will be Benioff and Weiss’ first drama series since Game of Thrones ended after eight series last year.

Advertisement

Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem is available to order from Amazon. You can also check out the best series on Netflix, best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide for what else to watch.

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

Big Little Lies
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Teddy Duvet Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!

Stay cosy all winter long with irresistibly snug bedding from Rapport Home Furnishings

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things

Stranger Things delay a “blessing” for the writers

stranger things, Maya hawke, robin

Stranger Things’ 17th September resumption of filming is not guaranteed

Umbrella Academy Netflix

The Umbrella Academy boss hints how season 2 cliffhanger will play out in season 3

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy’s Ritu Arya on the twist that “breaks” Lila in season 2 finale