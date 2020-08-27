When is Resident Evil series released on Netflix? Cast, plot and latest news

Not content with being one of the biggest horror franchises in all of gaming, Resident Evil is also one of the few video games to see success on the big screen.

Husband-and-wife duo Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich collaborated on a six-film saga, kickstarting back in 2002 and concluding with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in 2017.

However, many die-hard fans of the games were frustrated by the movies as they made radical changes to the source material and focused more on action than horror.

Fortunately, a brand new vision for the franchise is on the way which could satisfy their complaints, courtesy of a new streaming series from Netflix and Capcom.

Read on for everything you need to know about Resident Evil on Netflix.

When is Resident Evil’s Netflix release date?

Resident Evil does not yet have a release date on Netflix. The series is yet to start filming and could potentially be impacted by coronavirus complications.

We will update this page as more information on a launch date becomes available.

What is Resident Evil series about?

In another departure from the original video games, Netflix’s Resident Evil seems to be blending the horror franchise with another sci-fi favourite: Stranger Things.

An official description from Netflix reads: “When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything.”

The plot of the series will be spread across two distinct timelines, the first introducing 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they move in to their new home.

They soon discover that their seemingly innocent town is more than it seems and their father is concealing dark secrets that put life on Earth in grave danger.

The second timeline jumps forward to follow Jade as a 30-year-old, struggling to survive in a world where only 15 million people are left alive.

The other six billion have been transformed into zombies horrifying monsters by the T-virus, making survival a hellish ordeal made worse by Jade’s own personal demons.

Of course, fans of the Resident Evil games will recognise the surname of Albert Wesker, a recurring villain from throughout the franchise, affiliated with the sinister Umbrella Corporation.

It’s quite possible that the small town of New Raccoon City is located above an Umbrella research facility, making it ground zero for a zombie outbreak.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Who’s in the Resident Evil cast?

While there are no confirmed cast details just yet, we do know who is running the show behind the camera.

Supernatural writer Andrew Dabb is serving as showrunner, while The Walking Dead director Bronwen Hughes will executive produce and helm the first two episodes.

There will be eight episodes in Resident Evil’s first season, each one clocking in at roughly an hour long.

Dabb said: “Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world.

“For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

Is there a trailer for Resident Evil on Netflix?

Not just yet and we’re not expecting one anytime soon. Images and clips may start to emerge once the show begins filming, which is likely to be sometime next year.

