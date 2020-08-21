Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Fantasy
  5. Lucifer noir special explained: What’s going on in the black and white episode?

Lucifer noir special explained: What’s going on in the black and white episode?

Take a trip back in time with Lucifer and the gang.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German in the noir episode of season five (Netflix)

As details about Lucifer season five began to trickle out of Netflix HQ, one of the episodes that stood out to fans was a special inspired by film noir crime stories of decades past.

Advertisement

Early images were released showing the Lucifer cast in vintage 1940s attire, sporting pinstripe suits and trilby hats, while a black and white filter completed the retro aesthetic.

But what exactly is going on? Have the LAPD discovered time travel or an alternate dimension? The answer is much simpler, as we can now reveal.

Lucifer noir episode explained

The premise of the noir episode is that Detective Decker’s daughter, Trixie, arrives at Lucifer’s penthouse apartment after he had planned a game night with Chloe.

When it becomes apparent that Chloe isn’t going to show up, Trixie asks if Lucifer can tell her a story, and he reluctantly begins regaling her with his first ever criminal case in 1940s New York City.

The episode makes a couple of brief stops back in the present day, but largely focuses on the flashback setting and the case of a missing ring.

Who are the cast playing in Lucifer’s noir episode?

Tom Ellis and Lesley-Ann Brandt in Lucifer season five on Netflix
Netflix

The strange thing about the Lucifer special is that it sees the main cast take on entirely different roles than usual, with the exception of Tom Ellis who hangs onto the title role.

Lesley-Ann Brandt takes a break from Mazikeen to play Lilith, the mother of all demons, who has found a place for herself on Earth as a lounge singer.

Lauren German ditches Decker in favour of private investigator Jack Monroe, a male character who Lucifer gender-swaps at Trixie’s request.

He does the same for a powerful New York crime boss, delegating the role to Aimee Garcia (aka forensics expert Ella Lopez), in pursuit of a “gender-balanced narrative.”

DB Woodside transitions from Amenadiel to charismatic magician Melvin the Magnificent, Kevin Alejandro embodies the quintessential “douche” as an eccentric millionaire, while Rachael Harris shifts from psychotherapist Dr Linda Martin to New York bartender Gerty.

Longtime viewers will also be excited to see a fan favourite return as a guest star. We won’t spoil the surprise here.

Advertisement

Lucifer season five is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Lucifer

Lucifer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Teddy Duvet Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!

Stay cosy all winter long with irresistibly snug bedding from Rapport Home Furnishings

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis and Aimee Garcia on Netflix

Meet the cast of Lucifer season 5 on Netflix

Tom Ellis stars in Lucifer season five on Netflix

David Craig Netflix's baffling Lucifer is like Midsomer Murders meets Twilight

Lucifer Tom Ellis

Lucifer’s Tom Ellis reveals “60 per cent” of finale is all that’s left to shoot of season 5

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)