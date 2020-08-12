The Batman writer assures fans DC movie won’t change amid pandemic

The writer of DC Universe blockbuster The Batman has said there are no plans to change the film in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotly anticipated superhero movie sees Robert Pattinson (Twilight) take on the role of Bruce Wayne, a billionaire socialite by day and a crime-fighting vigilante by night.

Filming commenced in London last January, but production was halted in March as the coronavirus began spreading rapidly across the UK.

Recent reports have suggested that Warner Bros is hoping to resume work on the picture before the end of the year, but new guidelines on how film sets are operated have prompted concerns that last-minute changes may be necessary.

Fortunately, screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (Project Power) seems optimistic that the original plan for the movie will go ahead, after ComicBook.com questioned him on potential story alterations.

He said: “I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision. They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely?

“How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?”

The Batman’s release date has been moved once in response to the production setback, pushing it from 25th June to 1st October 2021.

Details about the story have been scarce so far, but fans are expecting to learn more about what’s in store at virtual event DC Fandome later this month.

Tomlin went on to discuss how bagging a writing gig on The Batman changed his relationship with the internet overnight, as fans bombarded him with questions about his plans and his past work.

He said: “When the Batman news came out back in October, I didn’t know that that news was going to come out. And so the Internet, I had thousands of people on Twitter basically shrieking, ‘Who are you?’ It was a wild weekend.”

The Batman is scheduled for release on 1st October 2021. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.