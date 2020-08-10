The Umbrella Academy could see powers develop further in season 3

The Umbrella Academy returned to Netflix for a successful second season earlier this month and we’re already seeing a few details emerge about what might happen in the next run of the comic book drama.

Showrunner Steve Blackman has teased that the third season could see the Hargreeves sibling’s power grow even further, after they already experienced evolution in the second series.

Speaking to The Wrap, Blackman said, “They’re all sort of growing up. I like to think as we go forward that their powers are also evolving. They’re learning new things.

“They were trained until they were 14 or 15 by a very dysfunctional dad but then the family blew apart before they could finish their training. … They might even discover in the future that their powers are stronger when they’re together.”

It should be pointed out that while the show has had a positive reaction from fans and critics since it dropped, a third run has not actually been officially confirmed yet, so it’s probably best we take Blackman’s comments with a pinch of salt for now.

However, if, as expected, a third series is commissioned, it will certainly make for interesting viewing if the siblings powers are significantly upgraded as he suggests.

This is not the first time that Blackman has discussed possible future directions for the show in the time since the second series debuted. Last week, he revealed to TV Guide that he hopes the group can work out their “daddy issues” in the new timeline.

He added, “The first season was meet the family. Season two was get to know the family. Season three is, who are we and where did we come from? What are we as superheroes? [That] is really a story I’d love to think about more in season three.”