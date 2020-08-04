The Umbrella Academy boss hints how season 2 cliffhanger will play out in season 3

The Umbrella Academy’s Hargreeves siblings may have narrowly avoided another apocalypse at the end of the season two, but they’ve caused major havoc with their existing timeline – resulting in some pretty big cliffhangers.

With the last episode of the Netflix sci-fi series saw the super-powered family return to the future from the 1960’s to find their time-meddling had created an alternate universe where their adopted father Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and their brother Ben (Justin H. Min) never died.

The series’ creator Steve Blackman recently revealed what viewers should expect from the Hargreeves’ third outing, telling TV Guide that he hopes the group can work out their ‘daddy issues’ in the new timeline.

“If you look carefully, he’s our Hargreeves, but he looks a little different. It would be a good guess if we get another season that they have a chance to try to work out their issues,” he said.

He continued: “They did try in season two to some extent, but obviously that Hargreeves knew nothing about them. And you know, this Hargreeves is an older man, but they have a chance to sort of talk to him again, and hopefully they do better than they did in season two.”

The writer also addressed the mysterious floating cube which can be seen in the season’s final scene, saying: “I think [the cube’s purpose] will be revealed in Season 3, if we’re lucky enough to be picked up.”

The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the comic book series of the same name by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, has not yet been renewed for a third season but with the comics consisting of three volumes, it’s possible that Netflix will order another series.

Speaking about his plans for season three, Blackman said that one of the themes he wants to explore next year is the group’s origin.

“The first season was meet the family. Season 2 was get to know the family. Season 3 is, who are we and where did we come from? What are we as superheroes? [That] is really a story I’d love to think about more in Season 3.”

The series, which debuted on Netflix in 2019, stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher as the Hargreeves.