When is Julie and the Phantoms released on Netflix? Cast, trailer and latest news

A new series from High School Musical director Kenny Ortega is on its way to Netflix – and if early signs are anything to go by it looks like the series provide a similar amount of colourful characters and catchy tunes as his earlier work.

Advertisement

Julie and the Phantoms centres on a young girl who rediscovers her love of music in a rather unorthodox fashion and also has Descendants choreographer Paul Becker on board.

From release date to trailer and cast news, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to the upcoming Netflix series.

Read on for everything you need to know about Julie and the Phantoms.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Julie and the Phantoms released on Netflix?

The series is currently set to be released on Netflix on Thursday 10th September and will consist of nine half-hour episodes.

Netflix

What is Julie and the Phantoms about?

Netflix describes the show as a “fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life’s ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice”.

It follows Julie, a high school student whose love of music has recently dulled following the tragic death of her mother, and her journey to rediscover that passion when she finds the ghosts of three young musicians in her mother’s old recording studio.

Together with the ghosts, Julie forms a band named, of course, Julie and the Phantoms.

The series is expected to feature several new songs and dance routines, and will no doubt boast a breakout hit or two – here’s our full guide to the Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack.

Netflix

Is Julie and the Phantoms a remake?

Yes! The show is adapted from the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas which ran for one series between 2011 and 2012 and aired on Nickelodeon.

The series was very popular in South America and received acclaim from critics, including nominations for the Kids’ Choice Awards (Argentine edition), My Nick Awards, and the Kids Emmy Awards.

Julie and the Phantoms cast

Leading the Julie and the Phantoms cast, the role of Julie will be played by newcomer Madison Reyes, while the three phantoms are portrayed by Charlie Gillespie (Charmed), Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) and Owen Patrick Joyner (Knight Squad).

The series also includes Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), as Caleb, Carlos Ponce (Hollywood Heights) as Ray, Sonny Bustamante (Law and Order: True Crime) as Carlos, Jadah Marie (Mann and Wife) as Flynn, Sacha Carlson (American Housewife) as Nick, and Savannah Lee May (Knight Squad) as Carrie.

Is there a trailer for Julie and the Phantoms?

No trailer for the series has been released yet, but Netflix have provided a few first look images.

Netflix

Advertisement

Julie and the Phantoms comes to Netflix 10th September. In the meantime, check out the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide for what else is on.