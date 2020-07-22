How to watch the His Dark Materials panel at Comic-Con@Home

BBC and HBO have joined forces to bring Philip Pullman’s fantasy epic His Dark Materials to the screen, premiering the first season last year to praise from fans and critics alike.

Logan’s Dafne Keen takes the lead role as mischievous young adventurer Lyra Belacqua, with a star-studded supporting cast that includes X-Men star James McAvoy and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Set in a world parallel to our own, season one followed Lyra as she uncovered a sinister plot following her friend’s kidnapping, as a dangerous organisation attempts to comprehend a substance known only as Dust.

We’re still awaiting word on when exactly His Dark Materials will be back on our screens, but the show is said to be returning before the end of the year – and we’re likely to learn more when it holds a panel at this year’s virtual Comic-Con.

Comic-Con@Home is a substitute for San Diego Comic-Con, which could not safely go ahead this year due to risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the plus side, while tickets, travel and accommodation for the usual event can become very expensive, Comic-Con@Home will be completely free and accessible from the comfort of your home.

Here’s how you can tune in to the His Dark Materials panel and get all the latest information on BBC One’s hit fantasy drama:

When is the His Dark Materials panel at Comic-Con@Home?

His Dark Materials will be hosting its star-studded panel at Comic-Con@Home on Thursday 23rd July at 9pm (BST), releasing this short teaser to get fans hyped for the event.

How to watch His Dark Materials panel at Comic-Con@Home

All Comic-Con@Home panels will be streamed live on the event’s official YouTube channel and most will be uploaded there permanently at a later date.

Make your way over to the YouTube page at around 9pm (or just before) to catch the panel as it starts, with links to be made available closer to the time.

Who will appear on the His Dark Materials panel at Comic-Con@Home?

The stars confirmed to be taking part in this year’s His Dark Materials panel at Comic-Con@Home are Dafne Keen (young Lyra Belacqua), Ruth Wilson (The Magisterium’s Marisa Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (formidable Lord Carlo Boreal), Amir Wilson (Lyra’s friend Will), Andrew Scott (explorer John Parry) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Aeronaut Lee Scoresby).

You can also expect plenty of behind-the-scenes information on production and upcoming storylines, courtesy of executive producer Jane Tranter and writer Jack Thorne, who will both also be in attendance.

His Dark Materials is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.