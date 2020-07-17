Meet the cast of Netflix fantasy series Cursed

A new take on the Arthurian Legend has arrived on Netflix, centred around a reimagined version of the Lady of the Lake played by 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford.

Many of the characters that feature in Cursed are versions of some of the most famous figures in folklore, including King Arthur and Merlin, and they are joined by an extensive list of supporting players that may be slightly less familiar to audiences.

Read on for descriptions of all the major players, as well as the actors who will be playing them.

Katherine Langford plays Nimue

Who is Nimue? The main character in the drama, Nimue is described as “a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake”. Throughout the series she teams up with Arthur and embarks on a quest to find Merlin – running into all sorts of deadly obstacles on the way.

What else has Katherine Langford been in? Langford is best known for appearing in the first two seasons of Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why as Hannah Baker, and has since gone on to play supporting roles in a number of film releases including Love, Simon and Knives Out. She had been due to appear as Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, but her scene was deleted.

Devon Terrell plays Arthur

Who is Arthur? A younger version of the legendary King from English folklore, Arthur becomes Nimue’s companion on her quest to find Merlin.

What else has Devon Terrell been in? Terrell’s most well-known role to date was playing a young version of Barack Obama in 2016 movie Barry, with other film roles including Ophelia and The Professor. Cursed marks the actor’s first big role on the small screen.

Gustav Skarsgård plays Merlin

Who is Merlin? One of the most well-known characters in folklore, the version of Merlin that appears in Cursed has lost his famous magic abilities and needs to be given the sword to gain back his power.

What else has Gustav Skarsgård been in? Swedish actor Skarsgård – one of Stellan’s four actor children – will be most familiar to international audiences for his roles as Floki in Vikings and Karl Strand in Westworld’s second season. On the big screen his credits include Evil, The Way Back and Kon-Tiki.

Matt Stokoe plays Gawain

Who is Gawain? One of the original knights in the Arthurian legend, Gawain is well-known in folklore for his famous battle with the Green Knight. In Cursed, he helps out Nimue and Arthur on their quest, and may have a romantic connection to the future Lady of the Lake…

What else is Matt Stokoe been in? UK audiences will have seen Stokoe appear in a number of highly rated dramas – including Misfits, Bodyguard and The Musketeers. He was also part of the cast for Sky One period drama Jamestown and 2018 Netflix movie The Outlaw King.

Daniel Sharman plays the Weeping Monk

Who is the Weeping Monk? The Weeping Monk is a tormented soul and a villainous crusader, who hunts the Fey for the Red Paladins.

What else has Daniel Sharman been in? Sharman has made appearances in a number of big budget TV projects – including main roles on Fear the Walking Dead, as Troy Otto and Medici: The Magnificent as Lorenzo de’ Medici. Other credits include recurring roles on Teen Wolf, The Originals and Mercy Street.

Peter Mullan plays Father Carden

Who is Father Carden? One of the series’ main antagonists, Father Carden is a frightening Evangelist and the leader of the Red Paladins. His goal is to rid the world of magic completely.

What else has Peter Mullan been in? Mullan is a screen veteran with a vast wealth of credits across both film and TV. Career highlights have included an award-winning turn in Ken Loach’s 1998 film My Name Is Joe, appearances in several well-loved films including Braveheart, Trainspotting, Children of Men, Tyrannosaur and the latter Harry Potter films, and TV shows such as Top of the Lake, Ozark, Mum and Westworld.

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Sister Igraine

Who is Sister Igraine? In the original Arthurian legend, Igraine is Arthur’s mother. In Cursed, she is a slightly mysterious nun who helps to shelter Nimue as a favour to Arthur. Keep your eyes peeled

What else has Shalom Brune-Franklin been in? Brune-Franklin is probably most well-known for portraying Private Maisie Richards in Our Girl while other small screen credits include role in the four-part series The State and Australian drama Doctor Doctor. She also had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok and will appear in the sixth series of Line of Duty.

Sebastian Armesto plays King Uther Pendragon

Who is King Uther Pendragon? Unlike in the classical myths, King Uther isn’t Arthur’s father in this story, instead operating as a separate political figure in league with the Red Paladins.

What else has Sebastian Armesto been in? Armesto has had an extensive film and TV career, with appearances including The Tudors, Little Dorrit, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and two episodes of Doctor Who.

Cursed is available on Netflix from Friday July 17th