His Dark Materials announces star-studded panel for Comic Con At Home

BBC One epic His Dark Materials has unveiled the star-studded lineup of its panel at this summer’s upcoming virtual event Comic-Con At Home.

The series debuted last year and adapts Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy novels, starring Dafne Keen (Logan) as mischievous young girl Lyra Belacqua, who has a thirst for adventure.

Big names from the principal cast will be reuniting for the panel on Thursday 23rd July to discuss what we’ve seen so far, as well as the second season which is scheduled for release before the end of the year.

Keen will be joined by her co-stars Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Ariyon Bakare (Carnival Row), Amir Wilson (The Kid Who Would Be King), Andrew Scott (Fleabag) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), as well as writer Jack Thorne and executive producer Jane Tranter.

An official teaser video was posted to the US version of His Dark Materials‘ Twitter page:

The exact time of the panel is expected to be revealed tomorrow with the rest of Comic-Con At Home’s Thursday timetable. The details for all of Wednesday’s events were announced earlier today.

The virtual event was set up to replace the usual mega convention in San Diego, which was impossible to hold safely this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Big name stars and high-profile projects are promised for Comic-Con At Home, meaning the lack of a physical venue shouldn’t stop the steady supply of pop culture news we’ve come to expect from the annual celebration.

A second season of His Dark Materials, adapting Pullman’s second novel in the series The Subtle Knife, will air on BBC One and HBO later this year.

