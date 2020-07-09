Chilling Adventures of Sabrina axed by Netflix, with season 4 to be the last

The upcoming fourth season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be the last – with the show having been cancelled by Netflix.

Advertisement

The series, which is based on the comic books of the same name and provides a darker update on the Sabrina the Teenage Witch – stars Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) in the lead role and had won some loyal fans over the course of its run.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But Netflix revealed on Wednesday 8th July that the show would not be continuing beyond the next eight-episode run – with many fans taking to social media to make clear they hoped the series would be picked up by another network.

The first season of the show landed in the October of 2018 with the next two arriving in April 2019 and January 2020 respectively.

The final run will launch on Netflix later this year – with no exact date yet given – and will reportedly see The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale with the coven forced to fight each terrifying threat one-by-one leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.

It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever. ???? pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

In a statement to TV Line, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The cast for the series also includes Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, and Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch.

Advertisement

You can watch seasons 1-3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best TV shows and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide for something else to watch.