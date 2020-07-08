The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer is here and it’s the end of the world… again
The trailer teases the new season ahead of its launch on Netflix on 31st July.
The first trailer for The Umbrella Academy‘s second season has dropped – and it looks like the characters are going to get a second chance to save the world.
It seems that the reunited gang are more determined than ever to prevent another apocalypse this time out, with the action this time moved to 1960s Texas – and an apparent connection to the assassination of a certain President John F Kennedy.
Five (Aidan Gallagher) is heard saying, “We know something changes in the timeline, we have to make it right again before everything and everyone we know is dead.”
There’s also a glimpse of some interesting new villains, who appear to be disguised as vacuum cleaner salesmen, and all sorts of explosive looking action.
The trailer also features a new original song by series creator and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, which is titled Here Comes The End.
Way said, “I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”
The series arrives on Netflix at the end of the month and promises to be an action-packed season as the gang look to find out what caused doomsday in the 60s, before attempting to put a stop to it and returning to the present timeline to stop the other apocalypse.
You can watch the trailer in full below:
The Umbrella Academy season 2 launches on Friday 31st July 2020, you can watch the first season on Netflix now.