Meet the cast of The Old Guard on Netflix

Netflix has never had any trouble courting huge Hollywood stars for its wide array of projects and upcoming fantasy thriller The Old Guard is no exception.

Advertisement

Charlize Theron is looking to strengthen her already impressive action credentials with this latest outing, which sees her in the role of an immortal mercenary recruited for an urgent new mission.

But she’s not the only familiar face in The Old Guard, as the hotly anticipated summer flick has wrangled a diverse cast of seasoned pros and rising stars to fill its ranks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Netflix’s The Old Guard.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Charlize Theron plays Andy

Who is Andy? Also known as Andromache of Scythia, Andy is the oldest member of the immortal band of mercenaries by a significant margin. Her incredible life experience has left her with some baggage, but she’s a highly skilled fighter and leader of the group.

What else has Charlize Theron been in? Charlize Theron is one of the best-known actors working today. Her work is as far reaching as awards fare like Monster, North Country and Bombshell, as well as major blockbusters including Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and The Fate of the Furious.

KiKi Layne plays Nile Freeman

Who is Nile? Nile is the latest immortal to join The Old Guard, a young soldier whose powers have only recently manifested. She is the first new addition to the team in a very long time.

What else has KiKi Layne been in? Kiki Layne got her big break in 2018’s awards contender If Beale Street Could Talk, written and directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Matthias Schoenaerts plays Booker

Who is Booker? Booker is another member of The Old Guard, who discovered he was immortal during the Napoleonic Wars, where he was (unsuccessfully) sentenced to execution for desertion.

What else has Matthias Schoenaerts been in? Hailing from Belgium, Schoenaerts has recently appeared in Eddie Redmayne’s The Danish Girl, Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller Red Sparrow and Steven Soderbergh’s comedy drama The Laundromat, based on the Panama Papers scandal.

Marwan Kenzari plays Joe

Who is Joe? Joe is another ancient member of The Old Guard, with a history dating back 1,000 years to his initial encounter with Nicky on the opposite side of the First Crusade.

What else has Marwan Kenzari been in? Kenzari is probably best known as classic Disney villain Jafar, in 2019’s live-action remake of Aladdin. Prior to that, he appeared in Ben-Hur, The Mummy and Murder on the Orient Express.

Luca Marinelli plays Nicky

Who is Nicky? Nicky is a fellow member of The Old Guard, who shares a close bond with Joe.

What else has Luca Marinelli been in? Marinelli has primarily appeared in films produced in his native Italy, but did feature in FX drama Trust, about the abduction of John Paul Getty III.

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Copley

Who is Copley? Copley is not an immortal member of The Old Guard, but assists the team by co-ordinating their missions.

What else has Chiwetel Ejiofor been in? Another very famous face, Chiwetel Ejiofor has also seen his share of awards success, delivering a powerful performance in hard-hitting 2013 biopic 12 Years A Slave. His film roles also include Firefly sequel Serenity, Spike Lee’s Inside Man, dystopian drama Children of Men, Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange and Disney’s recent remake of The Lion King.

Harry Melling plays Merrick

Who is Merrick? A mysterious man intent on uncovering the secret to The Old Guard’s immortality.

What else has Harry Melling been in? Harry Potter fans will instantly recognise Melling as the boy wizard’s mean-spirited cousin Dudley Dursley. Since the epic franchise ended, he appeared in a haunting segment of The Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and also had a small role in BBC One’s His Dark Materials.

Veronica Ngo plays Quynh

What else has Veronica Ngo been in? Ngo has previously featured in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Will Smith fantasy flick Bright and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, all of which were produced by Netflix. She also had a small role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Rose Tico’s sister, Paige.

Anamaria Marinca plays Dr Meta Kozak

What else has Anamaria Marinca been in? After making her screen debut in acclaimed Channel 4 drama Sex Traffic, Marinca went on to roles in Hinterland, The Politician’s Husband and Tin Star.

Advertisement

The Old Guard is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 10th July. Check out our lists of the best movies and best TV shows on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide for something else to watch.