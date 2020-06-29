When is Warrior Nun released on Netflix? Your guide to the new series

Netflix is about to launch another brand new fantasy series, this time based on a fan favourite independent comic book and following a band of warrior nuns in their fight against evil forces.

The aptly-titled Warrior Nun unfolds from the perspective of Ava, a teenage girl of little faith who is unexpectedly ordained into this strange world of terrifying ghouls and deadly fighters.

Can she juggle the social stress of a normal teenage life with her exceptional new responsibilities? The world may very well depend on it. Here’s everything we know so far about Warrior Nun on Netflix.

When is Warrior Nun released on Netflix?

Confirmed: Warrior Nun will arrive on Netflix on Thursday 2nd July.

Filming on the first season took place from 11th March to 5th July, 2019. Where was Warrior Nun filmed? Follow the link for all the details.

What is Warrior Nun about?

Inspired by a cult favourite comic book, Warrior Nun does what it says on the tin. The series follows the adventures of a group of fighting nuns, who have been engaged in a secret war against dark supernatural forces for generations.

Ava is a non-believer who is chosen to wield a magical halo as a weapon in the fight to come, but her bad attitude leads to some conflict with the older and more traditional members of the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer might experience a little déjà vu here, as Warrior Nun will also deal with how Ava juggles her life as a normal teenage girl in addition to being a fierce paranormal warrior.

How is Warrior Nun different to the comics?

The biggest difference between Netflix’s Warrior Nun series and the original comic books stem from the main character herself. In the series, she’s a cynical teenager called Ava, but the source material revolves around an older woman named Shannon Masters.

Shannon appears to be a more noble and heroic figure than Ava is, but it’s possible that the latter will grow into a more inspirational figure as the show progresses.

Click the link to read our full explanation on the Warrior Nun TV to comic differences.

You can also find the Warrior Nun comics on Amazon, if you want a little head start before the series comes out on Netflix.

Who is in the cast of Warrior Nun?

Portuguese actress Alba Baptista leads the cast as the Warrior Nun herself Ava, marking one of her first major English-language roles.

The cast is comprised largely of fellow European talent, including Spanish actor Tristán Ulloa (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Father Vincent, alongside Dutch actress Thekla Reuten (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) and Portuguese-American Joaquim de Almeida (The Hitman’s Bodyguard).

Relative newcomers Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea and Kristina Tonteri-Young also star in supporting roles.

Is there a trailer for Warrior Nun?

Yes, Netflix released this first look at the series which teases both its action sequences as well as its tongue-in-cheek sense of humour.

Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. If you want to read some of the Warrior Nun comics, head over to Amazon now.