The Witcher confirms return to filming as showrunner teases season 2 storylines

Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia is just one of the new Witchers set to join the cast next series.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher (Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed production on series two of The Witcher will resume in August.

In a tweet on The Witcher’s Twitter account, the platform said that the cast and crew “will reunite on set 17 August”.

The official announcement follows reports by The Guardian at the end of May which said the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill had been given the green light to restart filming by new government coronavirus safety rules.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently revealed in an interview with The Wrap that season two was six weeks into shooting when production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were literally in the middle of a big sequence we had been preparing for months. But we have a very international crew and it wasn’t just about the health of our crew and our cast, but also getting them back home to their families. So that was at the forefront for us,” she said.

She added while the crew are making plans for filming while social distancing, the delay will “impact story”.

“It will have to. But one of the best things about being a writer on set is that I’m there to make those changes as we need them.”

Hissrich also teased plot points for season two, saying that her favourite additions for season two are the new witchers – Vesemir (Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia), Coen (Yasen Atour), Lambert (Paul Bullion), and Eskel (Thue Ersted Rasmussen).

“Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies,” she said. “So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

She added that the upcoming series will see all of the show’s characters existing in the same timeline as opposed to the controversial multiple timelines in season one.

“What that allows us to do story-wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in Season 1.”

“Because, if you can imagine, if we were in three different timelines (in Season 1) and then flashed forward or flashed back, we would have been in four or five or six timelines — even I know that’s too much. So I think it will be a lot easier for the audience follow and understand, especially a new audience coming in. But there are still going to be some fun challenges with time,” she added.

The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

