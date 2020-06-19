Lucifer showrunner finally responds to Tom Ellis replacement speculation

Rumours claiming that Lucifer star Tom Ellis will be replaced by The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder in the show’s sixth series have been rife on social media this week – and now showrunner Ildy Modrovich has responded to the speculation.

Quote replying to a tweet that appeared to make light of the claims, Modrovich laughed along – simply writing “Bwahahahaha!!!!” – which seems to suggest that, as expected, there is little weight to the rumours.

It’s unclear how or why the rumour started, but the speculation gained significant traction in some corners of social media – perhaps a symptom of the fanbase’s thirst for more news about the hit series.

Fans are currently awaiting the release of the show’s 16-episode fifth series on Netflix, which will be release in two eight-episode chunks, and for which no release date has officially been revealed.

The fifth series had previously been announced as the final season before the producers appeared to perform a U-turn and announced a sixth run.

Given Tom Ellis has reportedly already signed on for Lucifer season 6, the rumours were always unlikely to have been true – but it will nonetheless come as a release for fans of the show that Modrovich has laughed the suggestions off.

The showrunner earlier revealed that season 5 won’t be holding anything back, claiming “we simply try to think as bats**t as we could, as out of the box as you can, so that people don’t get tired, so we don’t get tired.”