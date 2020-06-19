How to watch Watchmen for free in the UK

Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen was one of the most acclaimed new shows of 2019 – and if you missed it first time round, you’re in luck.

Advertisement

HBO has made the entire nine-episode series free on its website to celebrate Juneteenth, an unofficial American holiday which marks the anniversary of Texan slaves being freed on this day in 1865.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch…

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Watchmen free

Fortunately it couldn’t be easier all you need to do is head over the the HBO website and you’ll find all nine episodes – you’ll need to enter an email address and date of birth before you watch, but beyond that no other info is required.

But you’ll have to be quick – the episodes are only available this weekend (from Friday 19th June to Sunday 21st June 2020), so you might need to prepare for some serious bingeing if you plan to watch the whole series.

A statement from HBO said, “As an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America.”

Is Watchmen free in the UK?

Yes! Although Juneteenth is an American celebration, and despite the fact that HBO is a US network, fans in the UK can access the free episodes on the HBO website as well.

What is Watchmen about?

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Watchmen takes place in an alternative, contemporary reality in the United States, in which masked vigilantes became outlawed due to their violent methods.

“Despite this, some gather around in order to start a revolution while others are out to stop it before it is too late, as a greater question rises above them all; who watches the Watchmen?”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.