How to watch Artemis Fowl online

The latest family adventure from Disney is streaming now...

Artemis Fowl

Since its launch back in March, Disney Plus has quickly become one of the UK’s most popular streaming services, providing a wide array of blockbuster entertainment.

This week, a notable addition comes in the form of young adult adaptation Artemis Fowl, originally intended for a cinema release but shifted to home entertainment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the popular novels by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl follows a young criminal mastermind as he becomes embroiled in an epic conflict with a secret world of fairies.

Young newcomer Ferdia Shaw plays the title character with the likes of Dame Judi Dench (Murder on the Orient Express), Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts) and Josh Gad (Beauty & The Beast) in supporting roles.

Here’s how you can watch Disney’s Artemis Fowl…

How to watch Artemis Fowl online

Artemis Fowl is available to stream exclusively on Disney’s bespoke service Disney Plus, so you’ll need an account in order to watch the family flick.

Customers can subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 monthly.

It is not yet clear whether Artemis Fowl will also see a physical release on DVD or Blu-ray, but it seems as if that won’t be for quite some time at least.

Disney Plus launched in the UK on 24th March and is home to Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, as well as a large catalogue of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Disney Animation films and programming.

Sign up to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our TV guide for more to watch.

All about Artemis Fowl

