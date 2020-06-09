Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Fantasy
  5. Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington never wanted Jon Snow to be king: “His place is in the north”
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington never wanted Jon Snow to be king: “His place is in the north”

"I could go on about this for hours," the Jon Snow actor said about his character's fate.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season eight (Sky)

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has revealed that the show’s controversial ending was right for his character, as he would “never have been happy” on the Iron Throne.

Advertisement

Although a year has passed since the HBO fantasy series came to an end, some fans are still upset with the last episode, which saw Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become the king of the Seven Kingdoms instead of Jon, who was the actual heir to the Westeros crown.

However, in a video posted on @purple_dwagon’s Twitter page, Harington said that Jon’s place was always north of the wall.

“When people say to me, ‘Oh I wish you had been on the Throne’, or ‘I wish you had been with Dany on the Throne,’ I disagree because Jon’s place was always in the north. He would never have been happy in the south,” he began.

He then compared Jon to his adoptive father Ned Stark, who was executed in the show’s first season. “He’s like Ned Stark. If Ned goes south, he’s in danger. It’s like when Tormund says to [Jon], you’re the north. He belongs north of the wall.”

Although it is unclear when this video interview was filmed, Harington admitted that he hadn’t seen the Game of Thrones’ finale.

“I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I managed to pull it off, but what I tried to do with the ending was show he’s been saddled with this weight all the way through the series, and he’s this heavy character, he’s literally got a cloak on and he’s heavy.”

He continued, “and I wanted that last bit for there to be a lightness about him, that it’s all falling off, this terrible thing he’s been through is falling off as he goes north.”

“I could go on about this for hours,” he added.

In the show’s finale, Jon was banished to return to the Night’s Watch after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who had descended into madness.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones is available to stream on NOW TV and Sky. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

Big Little Lies
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Game of Thrones screenshot (HBO)

Game of Thrones releases not one but TWO new trailers – but do they tell us anything new?

Game of Thrones series 8 (HBO/Sky)

Everyone is freezing in these brand new Game of Thrones series 8 photos

Thandie Newton in Westworld

How to watch HBO shows in the UK

Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones (HBO)

“I can’t see”: Game of Thrones fans complain Battle of Winterfell was literally “too dark”