Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington never wanted Jon Snow to be king: “His place is in the north”

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has revealed that the show’s controversial ending was right for his character, as he would “never have been happy” on the Iron Throne.

Although a year has passed since the HBO fantasy series came to an end, some fans are still upset with the last episode, which saw Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become the king of the Seven Kingdoms instead of Jon, who was the actual heir to the Westeros crown.

However, in a video posted on @purple_dwagon’s Twitter page, Harington said that Jon’s place was always north of the wall.

“When people say to me, ‘Oh I wish you had been on the Throne’, or ‘I wish you had been with Dany on the Throne,’ I disagree because Jon’s place was always in the north. He would never have been happy in the south,” he began.

He then compared Jon to his adoptive father Ned Stark, who was executed in the show’s first season. “He’s like Ned Stark. If Ned goes south, he’s in danger. It’s like when Tormund says to [Jon], you’re the north. He belongs north of the wall.”

Although it is unclear when this video interview was filmed, Harington admitted that he hadn’t seen the Game of Thrones’ finale.

“I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I managed to pull it off, but what I tried to do with the ending was show he’s been saddled with this weight all the way through the series, and he’s this heavy character, he’s literally got a cloak on and he’s heavy.”

Kit Harington on Jon Snow’s ending in #GameOfThrones “I could go on about this for hours” pic.twitter.com/B55kOg6HJj — EᗰIᒪIᗩ ᑕᒪᗩᖇKE | ???????????????????????????????? (@purple_dwagon) May 26, 2020

He continued, “and I wanted that last bit for there to be a lightness about him, that it’s all falling off, this terrible thing he’s been through is falling off as he goes north.”

“I could go on about this for hours,” he added.

In the show’s finale, Jon was banished to return to the Night’s Watch after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who had descended into madness.

