Lucifer season 5 spoilers – a summary of everything we know so far

Over a year has passed since season four of Lucifer ended on a massive cliffhanger – and fans are now eagerly awaiting the fifth series – which is being split into two eight-episode chunks.

At the end of the last run, the titular demon made a surprise return to hell – leaving behind his life on Earth – and so there has been much speculation as to what events might occur in the final season.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list with everything we know so far…

One thing we know for sure is that season five certainly isn’t going to be holding anything back – with showrunner Ildy Modrovich having told Entertainment Weekly “we simply try to think as bats**t as we could, as out of the box as you can, so that people don’t get tired, so we don’t get tired” and later adding, “We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.'”

We also know the title of the first episode, after the writers room for the show shared on Twitter that it would be called ‘Really Sad Devil Guy’ – although at this stage who that might refer to is something of a mystery, despite many claiming it is presumably a reference to Lucifer himself.

Meanwhile some of the series stars have shared further tidbits on Twitter relating to what we can expect – among them Lesley-Ann Brandt, who teased that her character Mazikeen would be involved in a big fight scene in the final series.

She wrote, “I asked @LUCIFERwriters for a couple of things for this last season. One of which was I get my one, BIG, epic, Mazikeen fight scene. One where I get to show u all what I’m capable of. One everyone will remember. I’m prepping physically.”

And she went into even more detail about what to expect in an interview with Metro, in which she revealed the more emotional core at the heart of season five, saying, “A scene I actually shot on this season of Lucifer [was the last show to make me cry]. It was uncontrollable at times. It was just so incredibly hard to do and I know it’s one to watch, once we air.”

Beyond that, we know that one episode is going to be quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen on the show before – a black and white musical episode set in an alternate universe in the 1940s, with ’80s popstar Debbie Gibson reportedly set to star.

Talking about the episode in an interview with Metro, star Tom Ellis said, “I think my favourite stories have always been stories that the message at the end is hope, and so were pushing towards that on this.

“I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer. We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually. The lovely thing about this episode is you see a lot of our regular characters in a different light.”

We also now that God himself will play a big part in the series, with Dennis Haysbert having been cast in the role – having reportedly been the showrunners’ first choice to play the almighty.

And what’s more, it seems that despite earlier reports to the contrary, series five won’t be the last season after all, with Tom Ellis having signed on for season six of Lucifer – so don’t expect too many loose ends to be wrapped up by the end of the series.

Beyond that, plot details remain rather elusive – but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any more information and keeping this page updated as soon as we get it.

