JK Simmons set to appear in future Spider-Man films

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credit scene was notable for several reasons – one of them being that JK Simmons made a key cameo.

Simmons previously played hardened newspaper editor J Jonah Jameson in the original Sam Raimi-directed Spiderman trilogy, and it looked like Marvel and Sony had decided that there was simply no one who could fill the actor’s shoes – and to hell with continuity.

Now, however, we have confirmation that Simmons has signed on for future Spider-Man sequels – although whether the studios decide to use him could be up to execs, he told Entertainment Weekly.

Asked whether fans could expect to see him reprise his iconic role, he said, “I don’t know if I would use the word expect… When we signed on for the first movie, we signed a contract to do two sequels as well. Which is always – I guess not always, but in my case – a one-sided contract where you’re committed to do it, but they’re not necessarily committed to use your character in ensuing movies.”

However, given how vital Jameson is to Far From Home’s huge twist – which sees the now-digitised Daily Bugle release the fraudulent video that appears to show Spider-Man attacking London – it seems likely that he’ll form part of Peter Parker’s next chapter.

Simmons also revealed that he had to re-audition for his old role as the Daily Bugle editor, explaining, “The producers and the people at Sony, they needed to be convinced, because obviously, there were a lot of much more high-profile actors that they had in mind that would help with the box office… It was very nerve-wracking.”

The camera test “included a scene where the Green Goblin breaks through the windows and picks me up by the throat, lifts me up in the air, and is strangling me,” Simmons continued. “I’m holding the script pages, reading the scene on the audition, but then at the same time, trying to… pretending I’m being lifted by the neck and choked.”

Despite the tricky audition material, Simmons clearly nailed the audition – but really, who’s surprised about that?