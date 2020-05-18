The Umbrella Academy season 2 will arrive on Netflix in July

The hotly-anticipated second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy finally has a release date: 31st July.

Advertisement

Based on the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, it follows last year’s hugely successful first season.

The Umbrella Academy cast announced the date for season two in a fun video which featured each member of the Academy dancing alone in isolation.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The stars who play Numbers One to Seven all appear bored with lockdown as, one-by-one, they all start dancing to Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now.

Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus Hargreeves, lies on his back on a table, a wooden spoon languishing in his mouth as he gazes glumly at the ceiling.

David Castañeda (Number Two/Diego Hargreeves) looks from the cocktail stick in his hand to some stuffed toys, eyeing up the possibility of testing out his character’s knife-throwing skills.

Ellen Page (Vanya Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) and Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) also star in the quirky announcement video.

While you’re waiting for The Umbrella Academy season two to drop, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.