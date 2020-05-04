David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunite for Good Omens lockdown special

David Tennant and Michael Sheen have reunited for a lockdown audio special of supernatural series Good Omens.

Released in honour of the book’s 30th anniversary, the three-minute episode listens in on a phone call between the antiquarian-loving angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and serpentine demon Crowley (Tennant) as they discuss their attempts to flatten the curve.

Aziraphale checks in with the bored demon, who is also stuck indoors, waiting out the quarantine. When he asks why Crowley isn’t “out and about”, he replies: “I know I ought to be making people’s lives worse but everyone’s so miserable cooped up right now anyway, I don’t have the heart for it.”

Meanwhile, angelic Aziraphale is making the most of the lockdown by “catching up on reading” in his bookshop and excessively baking – like most of the UK right now. “Once I’ve baked them, I have to eat them all myself”, he says.

The special was released on YouTube on Friday 1st May and written by Neil Gaiman, who penned the novel with Terry Pratchett thirty years ago. Pratchett passed away in 2015.

“This is our present to all of you. It’s to make people happy, because too many of us are sad,” Neil Gaiman wrote on Twitter.

The Amazon miniseries premiered on Amazon Prime Video last May and BBC Two in the UK the following January, with Nick Offerman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Jon Hamm and Frances McDormand starring alongside Tennant and Sheen.

