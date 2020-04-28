Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels being adapted for the screen

There have been several attempts to adapt Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld universe for the screen, from Sky’s Hogfather, The Colour of Magic and Going Postal, to BBC America’s upcoming The Watch.

And now, the late author’s production company Narrativia will be making more.

On what would have been Pratchett’s 72nd birthday, Narrativia has announced a partnership with Motive Pictures and Endeavor to bring the novels to life in a series of “definitive screen adaptations.”

The partnership will aim to create “truly authentic” Discworld content, which could well be a reference to BBC America’s non-canon cyber-punk take on The Watch. The press release continues: “the new partnership will bring this treasured world to screens in a series of prestige adaptations that remain absolutely faithful to Sir Terry Pratchett’s original, unique genius.”

Speaking of the partnership, Co-Director of Narrativia Rhianna Pratchett said: “Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realised on screen in a form that my father would be proud of.

“It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality.”

Rob Wilkins, Managing Director of Narrativia, added: “The Discworld books are a huge source of joy to millions of readers, and rightly so; every paragraph, phrase and footnote was crafted with brilliance and flair and we are committed to bringing Terry’s world to the screen with the respect and care it deserves. With this partnership, we are delighted to say that Discworld has finally found its home.”

