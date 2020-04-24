20 Game of Thrones questions for your home pub quiz

Game of Thrones wrapped last year and what better time to revisit the epic HBO fantasy series than during lockdown.

The show racked up seismic audience numbers and impacted cultures around the world with its tense ancient politics, jaw-dropping battle scenes and heart-breaking twists.

Questions

The drummer for which famous band made a cameo appearance during the Red Wedding? How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there in total? Which character appears in more episodes than any other? (67) What is the name of Jon Snow’s direwolf? Who is king of Westeros at the very start of the show? Which British actress was originally cast as Daenerys in the unaired pilot episode? ‘All men must die’ translates as what term in High Valyrian? Fill in the blanks for Emilia Clarke’s original title: “Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the ____ and the ____, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, ____ of Chains, and ____ of Dragons” The largest skull in the dungeons beneath King’s Landing belonged to which dragon? Which animal does Tywin Lannister skin during his first appearance in the show? Which actress plays the role of Margaery Tyrell? Name the ancestral home of House Lannister. How does Viserys Targaryen die in season 1? Which character says the line: “Say it. Say her name. Say it!” Name the orphan baker boy who befriends Arya Stark. What do the initials stand for in the infamous – and ultimately correct – Game of Thrones fan theory ‘R+L=J’? What is the name of the huge mercenary army commanded by Daenerys? Which character is often referred to with ‘Giantsbane’ in their name? Which vegetable-related nickname is Stannis Baratheon’s right-hand man Davos Seaworth known by? Which character ends up being crowned King of the Six Kingdoms in the final episode?

Answers

