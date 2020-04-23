20 Sci-Fi and Fantasy questions for your home pub quiz

The UK is getting obsessed with online quizzing at the moment, with people from all walks of life coming together virtually and testing each other’s trivia skills while so many of us are prevented from socialising in person.

Of course, while playing the quizzes with your friends and family is easy getting the questions together can be a bit trickier – which is why here at RadioTimes.com we’ve assembled a whole host of pub quiz questions for you to select from across a variety of genres, topics and franchises.

This is the Sci-Fi and Fantasy pub quiz, so if you’re looking for questions about ray guns and dragons, TARDISes and hobbitses, warlocks and robots this is the quiz for you.

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions

Which character speaks the first line in the original 1977 Star Wars movie? Captain James Kirk is the most famous Captain of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek – but who had the job before him in the TV series? When Doctor Who came back to TV in 2005, it filmed under a secret codename. What was that codename? Which animated cartoon scientist’s catchphrase is “Wubba lubba dub dub!”? Which of these four Marvel movie characters was NOT recast in a later film? Red Skull /General “Thunderbolt” Ross/ Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk/James Rhodes, aka War Machine What is the superhero alter-ego of the character Billy Batson? In the BBC TV series Merlin, who played Merlin? In Game of Thrones, what is the name of Westeros’ capital city? What was Hermione’s original surname in JK Rowling’s early notes for the Harry Potter books? Name one of sci-fi author Isaac Asimov’s Three Rules of Robotics (as seen in the movie I, Robot.) In what year did the Daleks first appear in Doctor Who? In the TV adaptation of the Witcher fantasy novels, what is the full name of Henry Cavill’s lead character? Complete the following famous quote from the TV series Lost in Space: “Danger ____ _____.” Where were Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies filmed? In 2001: A Space Odyssey, what song does the rogue computer system HAL 9000 sing to himself as he’s shut down? In the Batman comics, Dick Grayson was the first to act as the Caped Crusader’s sidekick Robin. Can you name one of the other fictional characters to take on the superhero identity? How old was Jedi Master Yoda when he died in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi? In the film Jurassic Park, what is the name of the island where park is located? In the Alien movie series, what is the name of Ellen Ripley’s pet cat? What exactly is Deep Space Nine in the television series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?

Answers

C-3PO Captain Christopher Pike Torchwood Rick Sanchez, Rick & Morty General “Thunderbolt” Ross (played by William Hurt all the way through) Shazam! (may accept Captain Marvel) Colin Morgan King’s Landing Puckle, rather than Granger First Law –A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. Second Law – A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. Third Law – A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Laws. 1963 Geralt of Rivia Full quote: “Danger, Will Robinson.” New Zealand The nursery rhyme Daisy Bell (Bicycle built for Two) Jason Todd/Tim Drake/Stephanie Brown/Damian Wayne/Carrie Kelley Around 900 years old Isla Nubar Jonesy A space station

