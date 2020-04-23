Gordon, Gino and Fred embrace the lumberjack lifestyle in tonight’s final American Road Trip episode

The fourth and final instalment of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip airs tonight on ITV, with the boys driving down to Texas for the “beef, bourbon, BBQs and cowboys”.

In tonight’s episode, the boys check out a BBQ restaurant voted one of the best in the world, before trekking into the woods to find trees for BBQ fuel and flavour.

A first look at the chefs’ antics shows Gordon, Gino and Fred meet a pair of real lumberjacks – brothers Jimmy and Frankie.

Gordon unleashes his inner lumberjack by attempting to chop some wood himself, accompanied by Fred’s spontaneous rendition of The Village People’s ‘Macho Man’.

Fred and Gino, who are dressed in shorts, are stung by nettles as they watch Gordon wield his axe, with the lumberjacks commenting: “Never cut wood in pink shorts, or any shorts really.”

After their wood-cutting experience, Gino skinny dips in the Blue Hole – a natural pool, before the group boards a boat on the Trinity River, hoping to catch a 200lb fish called the Alligator Gar.

There's only one amigo who knows how to chop wood in the forest….see all the fun we have in Texas tonight on #GordonGinoandFred at 9 PM on @ITV pic.twitter.com/393YqMhx5B — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 23, 2020

The rest of the episode follows Gordon, Gino and Fred as they head to Austin – Texas’s capital – to get kitted out in cowboy gear before heading to a local western saloon.

It’s there that the boys try their hand at country dancing and ‘chicken s**t bingo’ – like ordinary bingo, but you only win if the chicken placed on the table relieves itself on your number.

We’ll be sticking to scrabble, thanks!

Gordon Gino & Fred: American Road Trip continues on Thursday 16th April at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.