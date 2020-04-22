Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Fantasy
  5. Westworld renewed for season 4

Westworld renewed for season 4

It's not yet clear when the next season of the sci-fi series will air

Westworld season 3

Westworld is officially returning for a fourth season.

Advertisement

HBO announced today (22nd April) that the labyrinthine sci-fi series has been recommissioned, with Sky – who air in the series in the UK – confirming that they will continue to carry future episodes.

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

It’s not yet clear how many episodes will be included in the next season, or indeed when these new episodes might air.

TV and film production is largely on hold at present due to the coronavirus pandemic, though given that there has traditionally been a two-year gap between seasons of Westworld, it’s probable that filming isn’t planned to begin until 2021, by which time social distancing restrictions are expected to be lifted.

Back in 2016, Westworld actor James Marsden suggested in an interview with EW that showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan had a plan for the show to run for “5 or 6 years”.

The third season is currently airing Sundays at 9pm on HBO in the US and is being simulcast at 2am on Mondays Sky Atlantic in the UK, with a repeat showing at 9pm.

The series – about the complex relationship between man and sentient android “hosts” – stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and Vincent Cassel.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Westworld

sky box sets
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Aaron Paul as Caleb in Westworld series 3 (HBO/Sky)

Meet the cast of Westworld season 3

Ed Harris as the Man in Black/William in Westworld season 2

When is Westworld 3 on TV? Cast, plot and air date details

Partnered content NOW TV
Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)

Bill Hader stars in Barry on HBO and NOW TV

Best TV shows to watch on NOW TV (November 2020)