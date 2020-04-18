Merlin: Join our watchalong with the BBC series’ creators

After checking fans into Nonnatus house for Call the Midwife and into Cardiff’s iconic Torchwood Hub, RadioTimes.com’s next watch-along virtual screening will take viewers back to Camelot – because this time, we’re revisiting Merlin.

Airing on BBC One from 2008-2012 and starring Colin Morgan, Angel Coulby, Bradley James and Anthony Head among others, Merlin reimagined the early years of the famed wizard as a young man forced to hide his magical abilities, taking on mystical challenges in every episode to defend the future King Arthur (James).

Now, on Tuesday 21st April at 7pm BST fans will be transported back to the smash-hit drama’s first ever episode, pressing “play” on series one, episode one The Dragon’s Call on BBC iPlayer (or on DVD or another On-Demand service, see below) at the same time and rewatching it together.

Fans can follow along with the RT Watchalong with the hashtag #DragonsCall while the episode plays, and RadioTimes.com will be revealing some behind-the-scenes tidbits on Twitter throughout the rewatch.

And after the episode concludes we’ll be chatting to series creators Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy on the Radio Times Facebook page, discussing more secrets of the show, how they cast stars like Colin Morgan, Bradley James and Katie McGrath and much, much more.

Want to ask some questions for the Q&A yourself? Just tweet with the hashtag #AskMerlin and we’ll try our best to include you.

So there you have it – join RadioTimes.com on Tuesday 21st April to relive the glory days of Merlin, communally enjoy some TV with other fans around the world and hopefully bring a bit of fun to our endless evenings at home. Sounds magical.

Want to watch along? UK fans can watch all five seasons of Merlin on BBC iPlayer or Netflix, and episodes are also available on iTunes and Google Play.

