You can tour the Harry Potter: A History of Magic Exhibit for free

Did you know you can explore the fascinating world of Harry Potter from the safety of your home right now? A collaboration between the British Library and Google Arts & Culture allows you to do just that.

Advertisement

Harry Potter: A History of Magic was an exhibit held back in 2017 that has been available to tour virtually online for some time, but it has seen an influx of visitors recently as people try to keep themselves entertained during lockdown.

There is a wealth of material in the virtual attraction, including immersive explorations of various aspects of the wizarding world, such as potions, magical creatures, the journey to Hogwarts and the Ripley Scroll – which depicts how the philosopher’s stone was made.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

You can also get a look at beautiful illustrations created for the book series, JK Rowling’s early notes and a treasure trove of other goodies that will delight fans of the series.

Click here to explore A History of Magic at your leisure right now.

Having to spend so much time at home is difficult, particularly for young children, which is why we’ve picked out activities to keep them entertained throughout the day.

Advertisement

Several films have been released online early to help those in lockdown and there are also a number of free treats available, including Doctor Who adventures from Big Finish and audio books from Audible.