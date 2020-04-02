J.K. Rowling launches Harry Potter online hub for self-isolating children

Author J.K. Rowling has launched Harry Potter At Home, a new online hub for children who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The site aims to both educate and entertain, and includes free access on Audible to the audiobook of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first in the series, read by Stephen Fry.

The author announced the initiative on Wednesday, posting on Twitter, “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

In addition to the Audible partnership, the online hub includes more free content and access to puzzles, crafting articles, and videos, as well as some paid-for content that’s clearly sign-posted.

The site’s homepage promises “all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied – including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world.

“We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!”

