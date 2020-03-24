Accessibility Links

Supernatural to air last episode “for a while” due to coronavirus

The fantasy show is currently in the middle of its 15th and final season

Supernatural

The showrunner of fantasy drama series Supernatural has confirmed that the show is set to take a forced hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Dabb said that the most recent episode — which aired in the US on Monday night — would be the last to be broadcast “for a while.”

Dabb said that, while filming had concluded up to the eighteenth episode (out of twenty), those episodes were unfinished due to the closure of various departments, including visual effects and sound.

Writing on Twitter, Dabb said, “Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side.”

He added, “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.”

Dabb also said that “it’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when'” regarding the season eventually being finished, and promised fans “some special treats” to help them get through the current situation.

Supernatural, which is currently in its 15th and final season, centres on brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they fight an assortment of demons and monsters, and airs on E4 in the UK.

If you want to fill the void left by the fantasy series, you’ll find plenty of TV shows on Netflix, Disney+ and our TV Guide.

